Achiuwa (hamstring) won't play Thursday against the Lakers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Achiuwa will miss Thursday's action as he continues to work towards putting a left hamstring injury behind him. Mitchell Robinson could pick up additional playing time at center with Achiuwa sidelined.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Pulls down 15 rebounds•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Swats four shots vs. Sixers•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Back to bench Sunday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Game-high 10 rebounds Friday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Sets new season-high scoring mark•