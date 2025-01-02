Achiuwa recorded 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one block and one steal across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 victory over Utah.
Achiuwa scored 12 points in 13 minutes, a productive outing despite continuing to play a limited role off the bench. Karl-Anthony Towns is having his best season in recent memory, leaving very little meat on the bone when it comes to playing time at the center position. At this point, it would require Towns to miss time for Achiuwa to have any chance of playing more than about 20 minutes on any given night.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Grabs 10 boards Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Back to bench Saturday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Shines in starting role•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Drawing first start of 2024-25•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Four defensive stats in loss•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Double-digit boards off bench•