Achiuwa fouled out of Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Raptors after recording 17 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and three steals over 36 minutes.

Achiuwa was fantastic in the win, scoring a season-high 17 points to go with five combined steals and blocks. He has now played at least 30 minutes in three straight games, averaging 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals. As long as OG Anunoby (foot) is out, Achiuwa should continue to play a sizeable role for the Knicks.