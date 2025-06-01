Achiuwa closed with no counting stats in two minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Pacers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Achiuwa logged minutes in garbage time during Saturday's elimination game. He made three appearances during the club's 4-2 series loss to the Pacers, averaging 0.7 points and 0.7 rebounds across 3.3 minutes per game. The 25-year-old big man missed an extended period to start the season due to a hamstring injury but saw an uptick in playing time when Mitchell Robinson was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Achiuwa finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks across 20.5 minutes per game in 57 regular-season outings (10 starts). He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.