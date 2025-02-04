Achiuwa will start in Monday's game against the Rockets, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports.

While Miles McBride was originally slated to start with OG Anunoby (foot) sidelined, the Knicks will go with Achiuwa. The 25-year-old saw an uptick in playing time off the bench after Anunoby went down in Saturday's loss to the Lakers, and over his last five outings, Achiuwa has averaged 10.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in 22.2 minutes per contest.