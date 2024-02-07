Achiuwa supplied 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 40 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 win over the Grizzlies.

The former Toronto and Miami center scored in double digits for the fourth straight game as he steps into the Knicks' starting five while Julius Randle (shoulder) and OG Anunoby (elbow) are sidelined. During his five starts, Achiuwa is averaging 13.2 points, 7.8 boards, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks, and his defensive production in particular makes him an inviting short-term fantasy asset.