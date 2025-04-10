Achiuwa will be in the starting lineup for the Knicks on Thursday against the Pistons.
Achiuwa will make his ninth start of the season Thursday. The 25-year-old big man has averaged 11.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 54.2 percent from the field across his eight previous starts.
