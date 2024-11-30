Achiuwa (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Stefan Bondy of The New York Post reports
Achiuwa has increased his practice participation over the last week while recovering from a hamstring strain he sustained in the preseason. His next chance to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut will be against the Magic on Tuesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: To start practice soon•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Remains out indefinitely•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Still absent from practice•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Knicks' Precious Achiuwa: Back to bench Friday•