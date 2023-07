Peterson posted 25 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3PT, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes of Saturday's 89-86 loss to Denver during Summer League.

Peterson tied for the game high in points despite knocking down just three of his nine attempts from beyond the arc. The 28-year-old has spent his professional career overseas and most recently played in 2022-23 for the Nanjing Monkey Kings of the Chinese Basketball Association, averaging 28.7 points per game.