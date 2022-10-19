Grimes (foot) said Thursday that his recent MRI showed no structural dammage, Zach Braziller of The New York Post reports.
Grimes mentioned that the only issue he has with his foot is inflammation. While the second-year guard is out for Wednesday's season opener, his injury should not keep him out long-term.
