Grimes had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime victory over the Bulls.

Grimes attempted eight shots from the field for his third straight contest but turned in his most impressive performance over this brief span. He managed to score in double figures for the third time in four contests and has shouldered a larger workload over the last few weeks. Grimes is averaging 35.6 minutes in his last five matchups after logging 19.6 minutes through his first 13 appearances of the 2022-23 campaign.