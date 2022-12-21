Grimes supplied 19 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound and four assists across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 victory over the Warriors.

Grimes was held to six points in 32 minutes Sunday against the Pacers, but he looked like a completely different player Tuesday. He scored 12 of his 19 points from deep and also turned in his passing night since Nov. 27 against Memphis. Grimes has now scored in double figures in five of his last seven contests, and he's reached the 20-point threshold in two of these appearances.