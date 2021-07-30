Grimes was selected by the Knicks with the 25th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

After trading away their No. 19 and 21 picks, the Knicks chose Grimes as their first draft choice in the 2021 NBA Draft. In his third collegiate season at Houston, the guard averaged 17.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 32.7 minutes. The 6-foot-5 21-year-old hit an exceptional 40.3 percent from behind the three-point arc. Grimes should fill a depth role for the Knicks behind Reggie Bullock and Immanuel Quickley.