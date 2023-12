Grimes (illness) isn't listed on the Knicks' injury report ahead of Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Grimes was sidelined for Saturday's loss to Indiana due to an illness but should be back in action Monday. He's fallen out of the starting lineup after being a regular starter last season, but with Immanuel Quickley off to Toronto, Grimes could be the top guard off the bench moving forward.