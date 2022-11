Grimes is questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics due to left foot soreness.

Grimes made his first start of the season Friday but only played 15 minutes and scored two points. The second-year guard already missed the first six games of the season due to his foot injury. If Grimes doesn't play Friday, Evan Fournier will likely be inserted back into the starting lineup, with Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose receiving extended backcourt minutes.