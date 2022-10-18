Grimes (foot) did not practice Tuesday and will meet with team training and medical staff, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports. Grimes' status for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies is unclear, but Begley speculates the guard is unlikely to play.

An official status could be announced later Tuesday or Wednesday morning, but it's not encouraging that Grimes failed to practice. An absence would mean increased action for Derrick Rose, Cam Reddish and other wings.