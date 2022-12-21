Grimes (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Raptors.
Grimes will miss his first game since Nov. 16 due to a right ankle sprain. Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride are all candidates to see extended playing time in his absence. Grimes' next chance to play is Friday's matchup with Chicago.
