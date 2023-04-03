Grimes finished Sunday's 118-109 win over the Wizards with 27 points (9-17 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes.

The Knicks clinched a playoff spot without RJ Barrett (illness) and Julius Randle (ankle) partially due to playing the Wizards but also because Grimes had a big night. He tied for the team lead in points while producing solid assist and three-point numbers. The former first round pick is averaging 20.8 points per game over the last six while shooting an even 50 percent from beyond the arc. With the Knicks just about locked into the five seed, Grimes could continue to see expanded opportunities to finish the season.