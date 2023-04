Grimes (shoulder) expects to be ready for Sunday's Game 1 against the Heat, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

A bruised right shoulder kept Grimes out of Games 4 and 5 against the Cavaliers, but the Knicks had no problems dispatching Cleveland without him. Still, Grimes' shooting ability, combined with his solid defense, will bolster the Knicks' chances against an impressive Heat squad led by Jimmy Butler.