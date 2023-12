Grimes accumulated zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 146-122 loss to Milwaukee.

Grimes was a non-factor yet again Tuesday, failing to score in 18 minutes of playing time. Despite his starting tag, it has been far from positive when it comes to his production. He is outside the top 250 for the season, making him one of the more empty starters in the NBA. To be clear, there is no reason to roster him, even in deeper formats.