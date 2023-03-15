Grimes logged four points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 123-107 win over the Trail Blazers.

Grimes disappointed again Tuesday, falling well short of the mark when it comes to 12-team fantasy value. While his teammates were able to deliver more than adequate performances, Grimes simply offered nothing. Despite his starting role, he is not even on the radar at this point, even in deeper formats.