Grimes closed with six points (1-3 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-106 win over the Pacers.

Grimes was coming off a pair of double-digit scoring performances, but he attempted only three shots in this one. He did manage to contribute across the board, dishing out two assists for his third straight game. The Houston product is averaging 13.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists over his last six appearances.