Grimes (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Grimes' sore left knee kept him from playing in Monday's loss to Utah, but the Knicks are hopeful the rookie might be ready to go for the second leg of the back-to-back set. The Knicks have already cleared Kemba Walker to play Tuesday after he sat out Monday's game for rest purposes, so Grimes likely won't have a path to major minutes even he's deemed available to play in Denver.