Coach Tom Thibodeau suggested Grimes would enter the starting lineup in Friday's game against the 76ers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Grimes made his 2022-23 debut Wednesday against the Hawks, logging just five minutes after dealing with foot soreness for the early part of the season. However, he was all but given starting status for Friday's game, so he should not have any minute restrictions. Grimes' addition to the lineup would likely mean Evan Fournier moves to the bench.