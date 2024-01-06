Grimes finished Friday's 128-92 win over the 76ers with 19 points (6-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes.

Grimes was the second leading scorer for the Knicks on Friday behind Jalen Brunson, with the former's scoring output matching a season-high. Grimes was moved to the bench Dec. 8 after a rough start to the year, but he's managed to reach double-digits over his last three games and is averaging 12.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting over that span.