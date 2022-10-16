Grimes (foot) was a limited participant in practice Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes was limited to just one preseason appearance due to a sore left foot, and he still doesn't appear to be at 100 percent despite playing 14 minutes in Friday's game against the Wizards. Even so, head coach Tom Thibodeau doesn't believe Grimes' status for Wednesday's regular-season opener in Memphis is truly in question. Expect the second-year player to handle a low-minute role on the wing if he's cleared for the opener.