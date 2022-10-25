Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Grimes (foot) "did a little" during Tuesday's practice, but the reserve guard's status for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets remains unclear, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes has yet to play this year due to left foot soreness. He's believed to have avoided a significant injury and is considered day-to-day, but it remains unclear when he may make his season debut. The Knicks have three more games this week -- Wednesday against Charlotte, Friday against Milwaukee and Sunday against Cleveland.