Grimes (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Cavaliers.
Grimes suffered a right shoulder contusion during Game 3 and was forced to the sidelines for Game 4 after initially being listed as questionable. He has a chance to return Wednesday, but if he remains out, Josh Hart would presumably draw another start, while Immanuel Quickley and Miles McBride could see increased run off the bench.
