Grimes is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game versus the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain.
Grimes is coming off of two of his better offensive showings in the last three games, so the ankle sprain surfaces at an unfortunate time. Given his expected absence, Immanuel Quickley, Miles McBride and Cam Reddish may be options to see additional run Wednesday.
