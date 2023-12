Grimes won't start Friday's game against the Celtics, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reports.

Grimes is off to an abysmal start this year, averaging career lows in nearly every category. In his stead, Donte DiVincenzo will enter the starting lineup. Grimes figures to have a role off the bench for a Knicks squad that struggles to shoot threes at times, but he's falling out of favor with coach Tom Thibodeau.