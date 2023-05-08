Grimes will start Monday's Game 4 versus Miami.

Grimes started the Knicks' first three postseason games, but after missing back-to-back contests due to injury, he's operated off the bench in each of the first three matchups versus Miami. However, he'll return to the starting lineup for Game 4, taking Josh Hart's spot. As a starter this season (69 games), Grimes has averaged 11.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 31.2 minutes.