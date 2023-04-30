Grimes (shoulder) has been cleared to suit up, but he won't start Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat on Sunday, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes will return to action after missing the final two games of the opening-round series, but he'll operate off the bench as the Knicks opt to start Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Josh Hart, Obi Toppin and Mitchell Robinson with Julius Randle (ankle) unavailable. Grimes came off the bench only five times during the regular season, and he didn't see more than eight minutes in any of those contests.