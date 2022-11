Grimes (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Grimes participated in Tuesday's practice and, as expected, is listed as questionable for Wednesday. The second-year guard has yet to play during the 2022-23 campaign but appears close to making his season debut. Last year, Grimes posted 6.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 17.5 minutes.