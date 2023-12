Grimes (illness) won't play in Saturday's game against Indiana, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The Knicks will have only nine available players Saturday as they wait for O.G. Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to join the team following Saturday's trade with Toronto. When Grimes is able to return from his illness, he may have a wider path to minutes with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley now with the Raptors.