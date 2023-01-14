Grimes ended Friday's 112-108 win over Washington with eight points (2-10 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 33 minutes.

Grimes went just 2-of-10 from the floor in the victory, ending with what was an underwhelming performance. There were very few positives here for anyone rostering Grimes, other than the fact he played 33 minutes. His role feels relatively secure and while he is a lust-roster player, his fantasy ceiling is nothing more than top-100 at this point.