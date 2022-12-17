Grimes ended with 22 points (6-10 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-91 victory over Chicago.

Grimes topped 20 points for just the second time this season, continuing what has been a decent stretch of games. He is inside the top 100 over the past two weeks, providing value as an efficient, low-volume scorer. There doesn't appear to be a ton of upside, at least while the Knicks are rolling out a relatively healthy roster, but he should at least be on the radar in 12-team leagues given his role.