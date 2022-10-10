Grimes (foot) was a full participant in Monday's practice session but remains questionable for Wednesday's preseason game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes' return to practice is certainly encouraging, but Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said he wants to see how Tuesday's practice goes before making a determination regarding his availability for Wednesday's contest. If Grimes ends up sitting out again, he'll have one more opportunity to get some preseason reps in Friday against the Wizards before next week's regular-season opener against the Grizzlies.