Grimes (foot) participated in practice Tuesday and head coach Tom Thibodeau believes he will be listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Grimes has yet to appear in a contest for the Knicks but is drawing closer to his season debut. The 2021 first-round pick averaged 6.1 points and 2.1 boards over 17.5 minutes per game last season for New York, and he figures to handle a regular rotational role again this season once he's up to speed.