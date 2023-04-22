Grimes (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Cavaliers.
Grimes exited Friday's Game 3 after sustaining a bruised right shoulder and is at risk of also sitting out Game 4. If he were to miss, expect either Josh Hart or Immanuel Quickley to step into the starting lineup, while both would see expanded roles.
