Grimes is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained left wrist, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Grimes exited Wednesday's game against Atlanta due to his injury and has been diagnosed with a sprain. If he's unavailable against Washington, Donte DiVincenzo and Immanuel Quickley are candidates to take on larger roles.
More News
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Slow start continues•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Team option exercised•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Struggles from deep in loss•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Strong from deep in preseason win•
-
Knicks' Quentin Grimes: Moves into starting lineup•