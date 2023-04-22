Grimes has a right shoulder contusion and is questionable to return to Game 3 against the Cavaliers according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.
Grimes has had a very quiet series so far and this obviously isn't going to help. If he's unable to return, the Knicks will likely need to rely on Immanuel Quickley and Josh Hart a bit more.
