Grimes (foot) was limited to free throws in practice Sunday and is considered day-to-day, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
While Grimes' status for Monday against the Magic hasn't been made official yet, and his practice status was precautionary, it certainly doesn't seem like things are trending toward his debut. The injury report should confirm his availability for the game.
