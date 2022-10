Grimes (foot) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's preseason tilt versus the Pacers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Coach Tom Thibodeau indicated Tuesday that the staff is "just following the plan" for Grimes' recovery, which will keep him sidelined for at least one more tilt. Grimes still has an opportunity to get in a little preseason action Friday against the Wizards before the regular season fires up Oct. 19 against the Grizzlies.