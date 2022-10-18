Grimes (foot) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Grizzlies, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Grimes was unable to practice Tuesday due to left foot soreness that will keep him out for Wednesday's game as well. The second-year guard missed the team's first three preseason games before playing in the preseason finale Friday. With Grimes out, Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose should be in line for extended minutes.
