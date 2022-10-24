Grimes (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic.
Grimes was limited to free throws during practice Sunday and will be forced to miss a third consecutive game to begin the regular season. He remains day-to-day for now, and his next chance to play will be Wednesday against Charlotte.
