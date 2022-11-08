Grimes (foot) won't play in Monday's game against Minnesota.
Grimes was initially listed as a game-time decision due to left foot soreness, and he's since been downgraded to out. Look for Evan Fournier and Derrick Rose to shoulder more minutes Monday as a result.
