Grimes (shoulder) is officially listed as questionable but said he'll play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat on Sunday, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Grimes had previously said he expected to be ready for the series opener, so despite the questionable designation, this doesn't come as a surprise. He missed the final two games of the opening-round matchup versus Cleveland, but he figures to slide back into the starting lineup, especially with Julius Randle (ankle) unlikely to suit up. Heading into the playoffs, Grimes averaged 21.9 points over his final nine regular-season appearances, but he's totaled just 11 points over three playoff contests thus far.