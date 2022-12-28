Grimes contributed 33 points (12-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists across 48 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to Dallas.

Grimes was trusted into a bigger role following the early exit of RJ Barrett (finger), and he responded by pouring a personal best mark in the scoring column. He's averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in the current month, but he should experience a sizable uptick in playing time if Barrett is forced to miss time due to the finger injury.