Grimes (ankle) closed Friday's 118-117 loss to the Bulls with eight points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block over 35 minutes.

Grimes returned to action Friday and started after missing Wednesday's game with a sprained ankle. He struggled from the field and missed six of his last seven shots. The 22-year-old averaged 14.6 points while making 50.0 percent of his threes in the seven games before the injury and will work to return to that form Sunday when the Knicks host the 76ers.