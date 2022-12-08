Grimes accumulated 23 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 victory over the Hawks.

Grimes made seven straight shots at one point Wednesday as he scored a season-high 23 points. It was his first time scoring more than 16 points and just the third time he produced double-digit points this year. He's started nine straight games for the Knicks and is averaging 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds while making 49.3 percent of his shot attempts in that span.